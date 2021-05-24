Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.22% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $62,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Savior LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.43. 8,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,716. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $70.10 and a 1 year high of $102.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.74.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

