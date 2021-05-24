Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Appleton Group LLC

Appleton Group LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 92.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,622 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 1.1% of Appleton Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Appleton Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHF. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $193,244,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 65,118,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,928,000 after buying an additional 4,574,728 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 110.7% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,051,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,651,000 after buying an additional 3,179,648 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,206,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,482,000 after buying an additional 1,846,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,183,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,388,000 after buying an additional 1,512,228 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $39.91. 38,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,643,924. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.44 and a 12-month high of $40.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.00.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

