SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Holdings Lifted by Element Pointe Advisors LLC

Element Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,522 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 21.7% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 72,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,233,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after acquiring an additional 9,365 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 439,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,773.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,295,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total transaction of $523,647.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,329,659.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,908 shares of company stock valued at $1,790,734 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBAC traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $293.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,540. The company has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a PE ratio of 236.53 and a beta of 0.20. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $328.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.56.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.79 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.14) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.45.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

