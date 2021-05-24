Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Price Target Raised to C$13.00

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial to C$13.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SSL. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold to C$11.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$13.50 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sandstorm Gold presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.43.

TSE SSL opened at C$10.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 30.01, a quick ratio of 29.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of C$7.57 and a 1-year high of C$14.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$9.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.09. The company has a market cap of C$1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.97.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$39.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$38.85 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sandstorm Gold news, Director Nolan Allan Watson sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.73, for a total value of C$924,758.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 915,124 shares in the company, valued at C$8,908,091.55. Also, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.56, for a total transaction of C$98,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$376,338.96.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

