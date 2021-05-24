Safe Haven Price Hits $0.0040 on Top Exchanges (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One Safe Haven coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe Haven has a market cap of $11.90 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded down 43% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $412.04 or 0.01170227 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Safe Haven Coin Profile

Safe Haven is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io . Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Safe Haven Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

