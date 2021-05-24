Russel Metals Inc. (RUS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on June 15th

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 26th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of RUS opened at C$33.49 on Monday. Russel Metals has a 1-year low of C$14.37 and a 1-year high of C$33.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$29.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

RUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Russel Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$26.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$28.50 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$33.00 price target on shares of Russel Metals in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Russel Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$31.86.

In other news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 40,200 shares of Russel Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.13, for a total value of C$1,291,626.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,044,717.18. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $1,382,465.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

