Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

RSI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rush Street Interactive from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of RSI stock opened at $12.42 on Thursday. Rush Street Interactive has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $26.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,242.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.91.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $100.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $1,089,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sheli Z. Rosenberg bought 5,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.33 per share, with a total value of $101,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 76.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 167.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,710,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,850 shares during the last quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter worth about $42,606,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,436,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 942.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,621,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 70.2% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,331,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

