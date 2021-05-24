RSK Smart Bitcoin Market Capitalization Reaches $54.40 Million (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. During the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $54.40 million and $576,154.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $37,158.09 or 0.98505963 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002566 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 1,464 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

