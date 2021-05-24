RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Receives $96.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.25.
Several analysts recently commented on RPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Vertical Research raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Thursday, April 8th.
In other news, Director Thomas Gross sold 1,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $170,943.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,399.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:RPM opened at $94.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. RPM International has a 1-year low of $68.99 and a 1-year high of $99.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41.
RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.51%.
About RPM International
RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.
Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)
Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.