RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Receives $96.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.25.

Several analysts recently commented on RPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Vertical Research raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

In other news, Director Thomas Gross sold 1,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $170,943.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,399.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in RPM International by 85.7% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 38,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 17,677 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in RPM International during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in RPM International by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RPM International by 11.1% during the first quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RPM opened at $94.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. RPM International has a 1-year low of $68.99 and a 1-year high of $99.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.51%.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

