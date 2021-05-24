Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

ROYMY has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Royal Mail from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Mail from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Mail presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

OTCMKTS:ROYMY opened at $14.81 on Friday. Royal Mail has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.41.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

