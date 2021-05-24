Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.60

Shares of Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.60 and last traded at $15.55, with a volume of 3386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.81.

ROYMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Royal Mail from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Royal Mail from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Mail currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day moving average is $11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

