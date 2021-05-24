Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,450 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.12% of Royal Gold worth $8,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RGLD. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 383.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Ossiam increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 1,031.0% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RGLD shares. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $125.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 6.89. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.32 and a 1-year high of $147.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Royal Gold had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $142.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.74 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.58%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

