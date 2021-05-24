Royal Bank of Canada Trims Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Target Price to GBX 1,050

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 30.84% from the stock’s previous close.

ANTO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Antofagasta to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,150 ($15.02) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of GBX 1,080 ($14.11).

Shares of LON ANTO traded down GBX 20.86 ($0.27) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,518.14 ($19.83). The company had a trading volume of 399,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,301. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.97 billion and a PE ratio of 41.90. Antofagasta has a twelve month low of GBX 822.40 ($10.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,972 ($25.76). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,799.97 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,566.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

