Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $240.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $234.00 to $240.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $199.55.

LOW opened at $192.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $138.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $199.50 and a 200 day moving average of $174.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.17. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $119.07 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.09%.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,352,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,871,866,000 after buying an additional 2,940,777 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,792,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,046,670,000 after buying an additional 369,456 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $1,285,445,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,053,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,341,424,000 after buying an additional 586,207 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,626,477 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,260,221,000 after buying an additional 123,752 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

