Royal Bank of Canada Boosts CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Price Target to $26.00

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.29% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.22.
Shares of CTRE opened at $22.95 on Monday. CareTrust REIT has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.09.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in CareTrust REIT by 42.2% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CareTrust REIT
CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.
