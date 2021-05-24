Royal Bank of Canada Boosts CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Price Target to $26.00

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

Shares of CTRE opened at $22.95 on Monday. CareTrust REIT has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.09.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 45.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in CareTrust REIT by 42.2% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

