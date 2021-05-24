Roth Capital Trims Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Target Price to $7.00

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $10.50 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 326.83% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Remark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

MARK stock opened at $1.64 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average of $2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.86 million, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 2.99. Remark has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $4.72.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Remark will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARK. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Remark during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Remark by 131.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,582 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 78,612 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Remark by 370.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,781,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,649 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Remark by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 166,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 38,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Remark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

Remark Company Profile

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial-intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It owns and operates an e-commerce digital media property focuses on a luxury beach lifestyle. The company sells its AI-based products and services under the Remark AI brand in the United States; and under the KanKan brand in China.

