Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $1.38 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 76.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,333 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NKE. Pivotal Research raised their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.29.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $133.47. The company had a trading volume of 66,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,370,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.67. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $93.35 and a one year high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

