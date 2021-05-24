Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Buys 32,265 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 61.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,265 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $453,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $340,000. SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in AT&T by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 85,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 308.2% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 172,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,954,000 after buying an additional 130,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,585,633. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.59. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $213.91 billion, a PE ratio of -85.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

In other news, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

