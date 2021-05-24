Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 673.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,927 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.5% of Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 459.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 16,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 124,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.05. 6,339,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.91.

