Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Acquires 230 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.22.

In other news, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $1,138,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,910.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $514,947.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 312,153 shares of company stock worth $18,005,134. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE USB traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $60.47. The company had a trading volume of 66,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,506,122. The company has a market capitalization of $90.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.21 and a 12-month high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

