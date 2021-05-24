Robert W. Baird Trims Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Target Price to $35.00

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IOVA. Truist assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.77.

IOVA opened at $18.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.11. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.88 and a 12-month high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOVA. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 143,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 45,115 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 553.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 35,981 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 131.6% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 84,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 47,800 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 84.6% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 237,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,528,000 after purchasing an additional 108,988 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 191.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,517,000 after purchasing an additional 363,661 shares during the period.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

