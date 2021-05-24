Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Stock Holdings Cut by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,785 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RBA. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 52.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 382.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $62.12 on Monday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1 year low of $38.80 and a 1 year high of $78.64. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.89.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $331.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.73 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RBA shares. National Bankshares lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.86.

In other news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total transaction of $121,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,720.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 12,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $707,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,798 shares of company stock valued at $4,431,951 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.