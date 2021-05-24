RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP) Insider Purchases £9,921.54 in Stock

RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP) insider Mike Power acquired 411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,414 ($31.54) per share, for a total transaction of £9,921.54 ($12,962.56).

Mike Power also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RIT Capital Partners alerts:

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Mike Power sold 511 shares of RIT Capital Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,378 ($31.07), for a total transaction of £12,151.58 ($15,876.12).

RCP stock opened at GBX 2,485 ($32.47) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90. RIT Capital Partners has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,710.67 ($22.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,505 ($32.73). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,425.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,171.33. The stock has a market cap of £3.89 billion and a PE ratio of 11.25.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a GBX 17.63 ($0.23) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from RIT Capital Partners’s previous dividend of $17.50. RIT Capital Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.16%.

RIT Capital Partners Company Profile

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for RIT Capital Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIT Capital Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.