Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.74

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.74 and last traded at $11.74, with a volume of 4789 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.36.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RICOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ricoh from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ricoh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.05, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Ricoh had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ricoh Company, Ltd. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY)

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. It offers multifunctional printers, printers, industrial inkjets, garment and production printers, 3D printers, projectors, video and web conference systems, and interactive whiteboards, as well as inkjet heads and modules.

