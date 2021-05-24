Rhumbline Advisers Sells 15,369 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,369 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of Kansas City Southern worth $40,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KSU opened at $295.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $285.65 and a 200 day moving average of $226.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $140.01 and a 1-year high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.71%. The business had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.03%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.07.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

