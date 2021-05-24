Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 479,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,602 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Republic Services were worth $47,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $208,205,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,752,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,693,000 after acquiring an additional 583,293 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,036,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,081,000 after acquiring an additional 494,819 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,059,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,610,000 after acquiring an additional 452,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,454,000 after acquiring an additional 317,039 shares during the last quarter. 55.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $109.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.81. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.22 and a 1 year high of $113.28.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 14.17%. Analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.75%.

RSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 10,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,869.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 108,812,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,322,358.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total transaction of $1,436,220.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,782 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,129 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.