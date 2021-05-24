Rhumbline Advisers Has $52.48 Million Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 433,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,829 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $52,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7,511.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 26,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 3,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total transaction of $423,283.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,322.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Martin Rinck sold 5,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $676,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,823 shares of company stock valued at $1,824,648 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $120.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.06 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.47. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $69.83 and a one year high of $132.69.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was down 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HLT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

