Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,837 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $44,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 59,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 112,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WLTW. Truist raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.57.

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW opened at $262.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.84. The firm has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.81. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $179.31 and a twelve month high of $271.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 15.03%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous dividend of $0.31. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.27%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

