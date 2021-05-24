Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 132 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% during the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $268.46 on Monday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $167.64 and a 52 week high of $277.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $269.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.52.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

