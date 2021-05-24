Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Purchases 704 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock opened at $283.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $180.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.09. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $191.13 and a 1 year high of $294.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $287.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,975,133.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,675 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $1,052,262.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,925.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,629 shares of company stock worth $8,721,835 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

