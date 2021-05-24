Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 382.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,104,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $336,532,000 after acquiring an additional 875,705 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2,205.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 643,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,065,000 after acquiring an additional 615,521 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth $140,033,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,412,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $430,309,000 after acquiring an additional 430,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 300.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 509,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $155,377,000 after acquiring an additional 382,500 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.73.

In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total value of $1,664,045.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,124.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Lesley A. Kalan sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $480,963.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,801,770.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,378 shares of company stock valued at $6,235,825 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $370.46 on Monday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $282.88 and a 1-year high of $378.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $350.81 and a 200-day moving average of $314.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $59.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.57 dividend. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.52%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

