Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,900 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PANW. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10,582.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after buying an additional 8,995 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,299,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,442 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $399.13.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $362.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $347.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.05. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.48 and a 1-year high of $403.00. The company has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a PE ratio of -79.48 and a beta of 1.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total value of $1,220,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 296,277 shares in the company, valued at $103,299,938.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.51, for a total value of $509,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,860 shares of company stock valued at $17,229,105. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Read More: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.