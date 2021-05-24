Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,225 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in NetApp by 348.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 78,918 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 61,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in NetApp by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,202 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

Shares of NTAP opened at $78.27 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.43. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.96 and a 12-month high of $79.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a return on equity of 220.25% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.39%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of NetApp from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetApp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.