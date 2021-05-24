Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Acquires 390 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,992 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,499,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,689,586,000 after buying an additional 54,346 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,788,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $798,516,000 after acquiring an additional 568,388 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,141,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $523,751,000 after purchasing an additional 810,000 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 2,884,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,866,000 after purchasing an additional 56,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,480,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,412,000 after purchasing an additional 360,733 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.19.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $189.67 on Monday. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $96.39 and a 1 year high of $191.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.60.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

