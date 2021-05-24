Reviewing Stellantis (STLA) & The Competition

Stellantis (NASDAQ: STLA) is one of 51 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Stellantis to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Stellantis and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stellantis 0 0 8 0 3.00 Stellantis Competitors 911 2277 2577 147 2.33

Stellantis currently has a consensus price target of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 25.74%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 3.07%. Given Stellantis’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Stellantis is more favorable than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Stellantis has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stellantis’ peers have a beta of 1.43, meaning that their average stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Stellantis and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellantis 0.25% 8.03% 2.09% Stellantis Competitors -412.63% 0.88% -1.16%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.2% of Stellantis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stellantis and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Stellantis $99.00 billion $33.13 million 13.74 Stellantis Competitors $50.98 billion $1.82 billion 38.44

Stellantis has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Stellantis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Stellantis beats its peers on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Stellantis

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram. The company is headquartered in Lijnden, the Netherlands.

