Reviewing Revolution Medicines (RVMD) & Its Rivals

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ: RVMD) is one of 195 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Revolution Medicines to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Revolution Medicines and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revolution Medicines -302.67% -24.40% -20.73% Revolution Medicines Competitors -22,905.45% -121.81% -32.79%

77.7% of Revolution Medicines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Revolution Medicines and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Revolution Medicines $42.98 million -$108.16 million -15.62 Revolution Medicines Competitors $606.09 million $28.84 million 20.41

Revolution Medicines’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Revolution Medicines. Revolution Medicines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Revolution Medicines has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Revolution Medicines’ peers have a beta of 1.31, indicating that their average stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Revolution Medicines and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revolution Medicines 0 0 3 0 3.00 Revolution Medicines Competitors 1104 4397 9696 185 2.58

Revolution Medicines currently has a consensus target price of $48.25, indicating a potential upside of 53.71%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 42.03%. Given Revolution Medicines’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Revolution Medicines is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Revolution Medicines beats its peers on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc., a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors. It also develops RMC-5845, a selective inhibitor of SOS1, a protein that converts RAS (OFF) to RAS (ON) in cells; and RMC-5552, a hyperactivated selective inhibitor of mTORC1 signaling in tumors. In addition, the company is developing RMC-6291, a mutant-selective inhibitor of KRASG12C(ON) and NRASG12C(ON); and RMC-6236, a RAS-selective inhibitor of multiple RAS(ON) variants. Further, it develops RAS(ON) Inhibitors targeting KRASG13C(ON) and KRASG12D(ON). Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the research and development of SHP2 inhibitors, including RMC-4630. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

