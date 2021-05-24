Reviewing P10 (OTCMKTS:PIOE) & Vistra (NYSE:VST)

P10 (OTCMKTS:PIOE) and Vistra (NYSE:VST) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for P10 and Vistra, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score P10 0 0 0 0 N/A Vistra 0 2 5 0 2.71

Vistra has a consensus price target of $24.43, suggesting a potential upside of 46.45%. Given Vistra’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vistra is more favorable than P10.

Profitability

This table compares P10 and Vistra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets P10 N/A N/A N/A Vistra -12.41% -17.81% -5.35%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of P10 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.1% of Vistra shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of P10 shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Vistra shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

P10 has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vistra has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares P10 and Vistra’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio P10 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Vistra $11.44 billion 0.70 $636.00 million $1.48 11.27

Vistra has higher revenue and earnings than P10.

Summary

P10 beats Vistra on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

P10 Company Profile

P10 Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-asset class private market solutions provider company in the alternative asset management industry in the United States. The company offers private equity, venture capital, private credit, and impact investing strategy services, as well as primary fund of funds, secondary investment, direct investment and co-investments, and separate accounts services. It also provides tax credit transaction, consulting, advisory, and investment research services. The company was formerly known as P10 Industries, Inc. and changed its name to P10 Holdings, Inc. in December 2017. P10 Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia. It is also involved in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities. The company serves approximately 4.5 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers. It has a generation capacity of approximately 38,700 megawatts with a portfolio of natural gas, nuclear, coal, solar, and battery energy storage facilities. The company was formerly known as Vistra Energy Corp. and changed its name to Vistra Corp. in July 2020. Vistra Corp. was founded in 1882 and is based in Irving, Texas.

