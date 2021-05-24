Reviewing Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) & PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT)

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) and Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Dividends

PermRock Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. Cimarex Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Cimarex Energy pays out 77.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. PermRock Royalty Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Cimarex Energy has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

This table compares PermRock Royalty Trust and Cimarex Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PermRock Royalty Trust 32.89% 3.55% 3.50% Cimarex Energy -60.34% 17.85% 6.19%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.3% of PermRock Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.5% of Cimarex Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Cimarex Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PermRock Royalty Trust and Cimarex Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PermRock Royalty Trust $3.18 million 25.49 $1.91 million N/A N/A Cimarex Energy $1.56 billion 4.31 -$1.97 billion $1.39 47.01

PermRock Royalty Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cimarex Energy.

Risk and Volatility

PermRock Royalty Trust has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cimarex Energy has a beta of 2.59, indicating that its share price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for PermRock Royalty Trust and Cimarex Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PermRock Royalty Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00 Cimarex Energy 0 2 17 1 2.95

PermRock Royalty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential downside of 54.95%. Cimarex Energy has a consensus price target of $68.55, suggesting a potential upside of 4.90%. Given Cimarex Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cimarex Energy is more favorable than PermRock Royalty Trust.

Summary

Cimarex Energy beats PermRock Royalty Trust on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co. operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions. The company also owned an interest in 2,765 net productive oil and gas wells. Cimarex Energy Co. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

