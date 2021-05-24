Reviewing BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) & BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB)

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) and BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares BioCardia and BioAtla’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCardia -8,744.45% -108.90% -77.15% BioAtla N/A N/A N/A

This table compares BioCardia and BioAtla’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCardia $140,000.00 457.01 -$15.00 million ($1.48) -2.57 BioAtla $430,000.00 3,324.91 -$35.85 million N/A N/A

BioCardia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BioAtla.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.7% of BioCardia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.3% of BioAtla shares are held by institutional investors. 40.9% of BioCardia shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for BioCardia and BioAtla, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCardia 0 1 2 0 2.67 BioAtla 0 0 4 0 3.00

BioCardia presently has a consensus price target of $9.25, suggesting a potential upside of 142.78%. BioAtla has a consensus price target of $62.75, suggesting a potential upside of 47.75%. Given BioCardia’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe BioCardia is more favorable than BioAtla.

Summary

BioAtla beats BioCardia on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and ALLOGENEIC cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease. The company is also developing ALLOGENEIC Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure. In addition, it offers the Helix biotherapeutic delivery system, a percutaneous catheter delivery system for cardiovascular regenerative medicine; and Morph deflectable guides and sheaths. The company is based in San Carlos, California.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types. It also develops BA3021, a CAB ADC for NSCLC and Melanoma; and BA3071, which is a CAB anti-cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated antigen 4 antibody for renal cell carcinoma, NSCLC, small cell lung cancer, hepatocellular carcinoma, melanoma, bladder cancer, gastric cancer, and cervical cancer. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

