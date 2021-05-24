Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) Shares Sold by Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,189 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RPAI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1,162.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPAI opened at $11.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.89. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $12.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -577.00 and a beta of 1.76.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Retail Properties of America from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Retail Properties of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

