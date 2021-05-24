Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Oshkosh (OSK)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK):

5/19/2021 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $140.00 to $144.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $149.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $133.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $130.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $138.00 to $154.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $125.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $135.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $149.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $133.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $138.00 to $154.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $130.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $135.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $125.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $135.00 to $156.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00.

4/28/2021 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $148.00 to $157.00.

4/22/2021 – Oshkosh was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $146.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $95.00.

4/19/2021 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $111.00 to $122.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $111.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – Oshkosh was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $146.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $95.00.

4/14/2021 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $92.00 to $110.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/13/2021 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $111.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $111.00 to $122.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $125.00 to $133.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Oshkosh stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $131.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,373. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.57. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $137.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 12.38%. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 3,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $498,211.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,930.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP R Scott Grennier sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total transaction of $508,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,840 shares in the company, valued at $996,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,757 shares of company stock worth $9,805,046 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 347,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,195,000 after purchasing an additional 135,044 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,085,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 291.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,818,000 after purchasing an additional 49,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

