Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Fidus Investment (FDUS)

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ: FDUS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/21/2021 – Fidus Investment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company which provides customized mezzanine debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies. The Company partners with business owners, management teams and financial sponsors by providing customized financing for change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, business expansion and other growth initiatives. Fidus Investment Corporation is based in Evanston, Illinois. "

5/20/2021 – Fidus Investment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Fidus Investment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/11/2021 – Fidus Investment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Fidus Investment was downgraded by analysts at Hovde Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $18.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $17.00.

5/10/2021 – Fidus Investment had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $16.50 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Fidus Investment had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $16.00 to $19.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/7/2021 – Fidus Investment was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $17.50 price target on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Fidus Investment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

Shares of Fidus Investment stock remained flat at $$17.08 on Monday. 68,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,152. Fidus Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $17.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.41. The stock has a market cap of $417.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.95.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 78.86% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $23.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidus Investment Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ares Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 98.8% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 727,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,314,000 after acquiring an additional 361,572 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 17.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 429,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,674,000 after buying an additional 63,895 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 199.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 227,143 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 3.8% in the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 242,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 5.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 7,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.52% of the company’s stock.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

