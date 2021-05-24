Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Teck Resources Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Teck Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.62 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.19. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.55%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Teck Resources from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Teck Resources from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Teck Resources from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.94.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $23.09 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.91, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.28. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $9.09 and a 1-year high of $26.72.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 158,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after buying an additional 8,904 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $29,040,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 201.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Teck Resources by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0404 per share. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 14.10%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.