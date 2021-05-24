Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Simon Property Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:SPG)

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Simon Property Group in a research note issued on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $9.91 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.67. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Simon Property Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.47 EPS.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.73.

NYSE:SPG opened at $122.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The company has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.53. Simon Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $53.88 and a fifty-two week high of $128.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 57.08%.

In other news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. purchased 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth $857,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth $3,618,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

