Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Guardant Health, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GH)

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) – William Blair lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Guardant Health in a research note issued on Thursday, May 20th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now expects that the company will earn ($1.06) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.98). William Blair also issued estimates for Guardant Health’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.14) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.88) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.28 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen increased their target price on Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.09.

Shares of GH stock opened at $121.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.87 and a beta of 0.48. Guardant Health has a 52 week low of $74.31 and a 52 week high of $181.07. The company has a quick ratio of 20.99, a current ratio of 21.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.11 and a 200-day moving average of $140.90.

In related news, Director Samir Kaul sold 5,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total value of $714,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,828.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.01, for a total value of $656,271.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,158.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 419,178 shares of company stock worth $65,042,089 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GH. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,404,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,989,000 after buying an additional 80,514 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,637,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,613,000 after buying an additional 567,042 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,308,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,416,000 after buying an additional 242,682 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,018,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,117,000 after buying an additional 899,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,811,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,478,000 after buying an additional 191,472 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

