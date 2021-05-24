Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) will announce $0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Renasant’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.63. Renasant posted earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Renasant will report full year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Renasant.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $109.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.65 million. Renasant had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th.

NASDAQ:RNST opened at $45.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.63 and a 200-day moving average of $38.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.28. Renasant has a 52 week low of $20.89 and a 52 week high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

In related news, EVP James W. Gray sold 5,000 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,574. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Foy sold 7,500 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $314,325.00. Insiders have sold a total of 21,566 shares of company stock valued at $870,918 over the last three months. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNST. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Renasant by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 409,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,794,000 after acquiring an additional 143,641 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at about $668,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at about $600,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

