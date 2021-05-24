Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.07 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) will report sales of $3.07 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.05 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.10 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum posted sales of $2.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full year sales of $11.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.12 billion to $11.27 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.54 billion to $10.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS.

RS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.33.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $783,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,841,153.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 7,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $1,088,374.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,994,751.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,464 shares of company stock worth $3,584,304 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 322.4% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RS stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.93. The stock had a trading volume of 453,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,365. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $89.38 and a fifty-two week high of $181.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.67%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.