Refinable (FINE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.64 Million

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded up 54.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. Over the last week, Refinable has traded down 50.1% against the US dollar. One Refinable coin can now be bought for $0.83 or 0.00002121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Refinable has a market cap of $34.03 million and $3.64 million worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00058070 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $146.43 or 0.00374711 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.86 or 0.00183890 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003619 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 47.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 38.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.14 or 0.00860204 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Refinable Coin Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

