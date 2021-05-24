Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 119 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Langenberg & Company raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.07.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RTX opened at $85.81 on Monday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $87.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.98. The stock has a market cap of $130.01 billion, a PE ratio of -47.94, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.46.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

