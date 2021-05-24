Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) by 1,503.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,209 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $3,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,611,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 9,740 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 25,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the period.

FMHI opened at $55.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.32. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $48.59 and a 12 month high of $55.80.

